Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Off-duty Tampa Police officer arrested on solicitation of prostitution charge, HCSO says

tampa police generic
Taylor Vinson
tampa police generic
Posted at 4:14 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 16:14:04-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSCO) arrested an off-duty Tampa Police officer suspected of solicitation of prostitution on Wednesday afternoon.

According to HCSO, Stanley Clerveaux was arrested on the charge of solicitation of prostitution in the 4800 block of W. Cypress St. in Tampa. Officer Stanley Clerveaux was hired in 2020 by Tampa Police.

When his arrest was announced Wednesday, it was noted that Clerveaux has been relieved of duty.

Tampa Police Chief O'Connor will provide an update with more information on Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

FREE, 24/7 local news and weather on your streaming device.