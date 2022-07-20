TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSCO) arrested an off-duty Tampa Police officer suspected of solicitation of prostitution on Wednesday afternoon.

According to HCSO, Stanley Clerveaux was arrested on the charge of solicitation of prostitution in the 4800 block of W. Cypress St. in Tampa. Officer Stanley Clerveaux was hired in 2020 by Tampa Police.

When his arrest was announced Wednesday, it was noted that Clerveaux has been relieved of duty.

Tampa Police Chief O'Connor will provide an update with more information on Wednesday evening.