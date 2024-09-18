Odessa farm to host Child Adoption Education Day to teach about adoption and foster care

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Old McMicky's Farm and two local organizations are teaming up to help find forever homes for kids in need.

Together, they will host the Child Adoption Education Day on Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event hopes to educate people about some misconceptions about who's available to adopt and to emphasize how important fostering and adoption are in our area.

"It's high. We need families that understand we have children that have come from some tough backgrounds, but they still need stability," said Nyla Williams, Director of Youth Well-being and Clinical Supports for Family Support Services Pasco and Pinellas Counties.

Children open to adoption range from birth to 17 years old, but the greatest need is for teens and siblings.

"The process really is doable. You don't have to be a perfect family to be perfect for a child, right? And so we want families to just understand that there are resources available to support them. We want them to understand that we are here. There's post adoption support, there are the steps available," Rosaline Stuckey, Director of Adoptions for the Children's Network of Hillsborough County, said.

"I think it's a common belief children need a loving, caring, supportive family. All children and children are deserving to know that they deserve to be loved. And if you've been thinking about adoption, this is just a great way to start the process. There will be representatives of all the agencies here. They'll take you through the process, but they'll also be adoptive families, where you can hear from them what it's meant to them and their life. And it's just in one easy morning, you get to come learn everything you want to learn. And we encourage people to come out," said Ralph Zuckerman, owner of Old McMicky's Farm.

Those interested in adoption must be 21 and up and be able to pass a background check.

Anyone interested should register. Clickhereto do so.