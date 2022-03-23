Oasis Opportunities celebrates 20 years helping Hillsborough County families

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County nonprofit will celebrate 20 years helping families this weekend.

Oasis Opportunities was started in 2001 by two moms who, after volunteering at a school, saw such a huge need.

Today, they've expanded to three clothing closets and four other programs that help school social workers with hygiene items and other essentials.

"In Hillsborough County, over 60% of our kids are on free and reduced income," said Dawn Schulman with Oasis Opportunities. "That means with a population of about 220,000 students, over 130,000 students could potentially need our services. And so to make ourselves ready for them, we need people in the community to support us through donations, including clothing, donations and monetary donations."

Oasis works with school social workers to connect with families to make sure they have the things they need.

"One of our highest needs is teen clothing. It's really important in teens and in high school that when you look good, you feel good. And so we are always looking for adult size items to fit our junior size kids. And we go all the way up to 5x. Because our kids need clothing and sizes all the way from Pre-K sizes through those 5x. We have kids in all shapes and sizes," explained Schulman.

If you can donate, you can click here to find out more information.

They are also inviting the public to come out to their 20th-anniversary event.

OASIS: 20 Years of Essentials to Exceptional Event

Free carnival games and fun activities

WHO: OASIS Opportunities

WHAT: OASIS: 20 Years of Essentials to Exceptional

WHEN: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE: St. Joseph’s Hospital in the Medical Arts Building, 3001 W Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa FL 33607

DETAILS: The public is invited to a free and fun event to celebrate 20 years of OASIS Opportunities serving students in Hillsborough County Public Schools. This 20th-anniversary celebration will include carnival games, food, music, and a chance to meet the school social workers, staff, and volunteers who make it all happen.

The registration link can be found on the OASIS Opportunities website at www.oasisopportunities.org under the Events tab. Everyone is welcome to attend.