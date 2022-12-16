Nutcracker continues family traditions at the Straz

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — If it’s late December, and you’re at The Straz, it’s a guarantee that dancing mice, toy soldiers and a sugar plum fairy will be taking the stage.

December 16-18, they hold their annual performance of The Nutcracker and some of the performers say it’s more than just a show; it’s tradition.

We’ve all heard of following in your parent’s footsteps, but for Ivonne Lemus and her daughter, Angelica Reyes, it couldn’t be more true. Angelica is playing the same role her mom did when she was a girl.

“She gives me the corrections, ‘hey do this, do that,’ like her mind is probably thinking back to those days and she is giving me that info now,” said Reyes.

Ivonne, now a dance teacher for the Patel Conservatory, grew up in Cuba and was among the original cast of the country’s first Nutcracker performance in 1999.

“We came from a communist country and weren't allowed to celebrate,” said Ivonne. “The Pope came to Cuba and we start to open the door to start to celebrate Christmas again, so I was part of the first group that did the Cuban version in Cuba.”

Behind the scenes, another mother and daughter, Giselle and Sarah Guillen, prepare for what has also become a tradition for their family as well.

“Every little girl wants to be Clara, every little girl wants to be the sugar plumb, its a connection, immediately you say, ‘holidays,’ Nutcracker,” said Giselle, who is also an instructor with the Patel Conservatory.

Giselle’s first performance was in her home county of Panama, and now, a generation later, she is watching her daughter on stage.

‘Knowing that I can just ask her anything, a lot of people don’t get the chance to ask their parents that, or really to ask anyone,” said Sarah. “And I just feel like grateful to have her to be able to ask her anything and just have her on my side.”

They say the show brings them a great sense of pride.

“It’s like when you have butterflies inside your tummy because you are so nervous because you know what it’s like on stage and the responsibility,” said Giselle.

“After the show, she’s always like, ‘good job, I’m so proud of you,’ and then when we get home, she’s always like, ‘these are some things you need to work on for next time,’” said Sarah.

