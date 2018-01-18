TAMPA -- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa will have a hiring fair for 250 employees.

The event will be Jan. 24, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

We're told the hotel and casino are hiring all positions, that includes full and part time jobs.

They will have entry level positions all the way up -- but are in need of people with culinary skills.

Job seekers are asked to apply online first before going to the hiring fair.

They also suggest you bring your drivers license and social security card because they will be hiring on the spot.

For more information, or to apply, click here.