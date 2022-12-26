Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

North Jefferson Street closed in Tampa after water main break

Road Closure
Scripps
The public will encounter a road closure for the Virgin of Guadalupe Procession in Nipomo on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 8:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
Road Closure
Posted at 6:25 PM, Dec 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-26 18:25:02-05

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Water Department confirmed a water main break caused a full closure on North Jefferson Street between East Kennedy Blvd. and East Twiggs Street in Tampa Monday evening.

Officials said all lanes will continue to be closed while the water department is working to repair the water main break. The Tampa Water Department expects to have work completed and traffic returned to normal by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

In the meantime, barricades and signs are located in the area to assist with traffic flow.

Please use caution when driving in this area. ABC Action News will provide an update when it's available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the Next Bee Champion here in the Bay Area? Have Your School Sign up Today.