North Jefferson Street closed in Tampa after water main break

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Water Department confirmed a water main break caused a full closure on North Jefferson Street between East Kennedy Blvd. and East Twiggs Street in Tampa Monday evening.

Officials said all lanes will continue to be closed while the water department is working to repair the water main break. The Tampa Water Department expects to have work completed and traffic returned to normal by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

In the meantime, barricades and signs are located in the area to assist with traffic flow.

Please use caution when driving in this area. ABC Action News will provide an update when it's available.