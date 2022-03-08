Nonprofits impacted by rising gas prices, but volunteers still coming through

TAMPA — The last few years have been a major challenge for nonprofits and charitable organizations. And now with these rising gas prices, it’s a big concern for groups like Meals on Wheels of Tampa who depend on driving to accomplish its mission.

We talked with the director of Meals on Wheels of Tampa, who says it is costing a lot more to fill up the vans and trucks they use to deliver meals with each day. They deliver to about 1,000 homes around Hillsborough County each day.

They also depend on volunteers who use their own cars to make deliveries. And he says so far, no one has dropped out because of those rising gas prices.

“I really wasn’t worried," said Meals on Wheels of Tampa director Stephen King. "That may sound naive. But I have such faith and confidence in our volunteers. So many of them who stuck with us and stepped out during the pandemic, so I didn’t think that gas prices themselves would hold them back,”

Not only have they not lost any volunteers here, but they say it's always a good time to bring more on. If you are interested in helping out, click here.