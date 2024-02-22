Nonprofit launches pop-up shop to help provide high school students access to clothing

A vision that started five years ago for a local nonprofit is now a reality.

Oasis Opportunities unveiled their pop-up shop van at Chamberlain High School, which hopes to provide students in need more access to clothing.

The nonprofit already connects with social workers at Hillsborough County schools to provide students with gently used or brand-new clothes, as well as toiletries.

The pop-up van will visit high schools, providing teens and social workers an opportunity to shop on-site and offer them a more personalized experience.

"I know how important it is for kids to fit in, in the classroom so they can fully engage in their learning, so this is a really important experience to see this vision come to life," Dawn Schulman, Executive Director at Oasis Opportunities, said. "We've worked really hard to make sure we preserve our kids' dignity and bring these clothing and hygiene items to them where they are so they overcome barriers to come to school every day."

This will be a three-year expansion program to visit all the high schools in Hillsborough County. This year they will visit 8 Title One schools.

In 2025, the Oasis Pop-Up van will visit all the Title One high schools and then all 29 high schools.

Oasis Opportunities accepts donations of new and gently used clothing items.

Click here to find out how to donate or volunteer.