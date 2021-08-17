Nonprofit Corsos for Heroes pairs purebred service dogs with disabled veterans

LUTZ, Fla. — When Army veteran Nathaniel Heath-Price found out he was getting a puppy, he had one name in mind: Tank.

Even if Tank the puppy turned out to be a girl.

"Doesn't matter," laughs Nathaniel's mom Stacey.

Nathaniel and little Tank are about to be the best of friends thanks to a Lutz nonprofit called Corsos for Heroes.

Started by former boxer Harry Toro, Corsos for Heroes pairs up purebred Cane Corso dogs like Tank with military veterans with disabilities.

These are free service dogs, Harry's thank-you to veterans, who too often are left suffering from emotional and physical pain.

Harry has a lot of puppies to give to new homes. He just needs to find the veterans with whom to pair them.

"This dog is going to take care of Nate 100 percent," says Harry. "Nate's going to be much happier. We want to help so many veterans like this."

Nathaniel did two tours of Afghanistan with the 82nd Airborne. While he was back stateside, he got into a violent motorcycle accident. He now suffers a traumatic brain injury and PTSD.

Tank can help ease some of his emotional and physical pain.

"Our dogs give so much love," says Harry about the Corsos he breeds. "If he stresses out, Tank will jump on him to calm him down. If he drops his wallet, she can get that, too."

Nathaniel's mother says getting Tank for frew is a godsend. The cost of keeping her son safe and cared for is expensive. She's currently trying to get a bathroom remodeled for Nathaniel's needs.

In a few months, Tank will get more intensive service-dog training at K9 Partners for Patriots in Brooksville. That will be free as well.

Harry would like to build a guest house for out-of-town veterans who come to get dogs.

Corsos for Heroes will host a fundraiser at SideSplitters Comedy Club on October 3.

For more on Corsos for Heroes, click here.