Non-profits work to keep conversations open about human trafficking

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Human trafficking is not a subject that is easy to talk about, but it's a topic that's important to Holly Harris.

"I think that it can never be talked about enough," Harris said.

Life is much different for Harris these days.

She now advocates for human trafficking victims through the organization Selah Freedom, but at 15, she was someone she now fights for.

"I ended up in Madison, Wisconsin, where I met my first trafficker, and he was older, just out of prison," Harris said.

That life led to six years in prison. It wasn't until her last year behind bars she realized she was the victim of human trafficking.

"Even when I was in prison, I was like, you know, I was never trafficked. I chose to do it. Nothing bad ever happened to me like it was normal," Harris said.

Had it never been for her time and reflection in prison, Harris said her life would have ended with death.

Her mission now is helping others who were once in her situation, and she's not alone in the fight.

Natasha Nascimento founded the non-profit organization Redefining Refuge ten years ago in hopes of opening the conversation about human trafficking, especially among children.

The numbers show the need is there.

53% of children helped through Redefining Refuge are sold by their parents, usually in exchange for drugs.

The youngest child who went to them for help was just nine years old and was HIV positive.

"There's dozens and dozens of children who are impacted by this daily in our community," Nascimento said.

Her annual charity event, All Hands on Deck, works to address the topic in a family-friendly, noninvasive manner.

Kids paint their hands in blue and post the image on social media to discuss the topic for the little ones to understand.

"There is nothing more powerful than children advocating for children," Nascimento said.

For advocates like Harris, every mention and event to spread awareness helps.

"I don't think that any effort is too small. Especially with the kids," Harris said.

For more information about Redefining Refuge, visit redefiningrefuge.org

For more information about Selah Freedom, visit selahfreedom.com