Non-profit works to care for Old Lutz School

LUTZ, Fla. — If you've ever driven through Lutz, you may have driven by a historic landmark and not even noticed.

The Old Lutz School is situated right on U.S. Highway 41, right in front of the current Lutz K-8.

The school was built in 1927. It originally had four classrooms downstairs and an auditorium upstairs.

In 1975, a group of people got together to save this landmark after its closure to preserve its history.

Now, it's cared for by a non-profit called the Citizens for the Old Lutz School.

Stephanie Ensor, the Community Liason of the Citizens for the Old Lutz School said, "So I think it really gives people a place of community and a sense of coming back home when they can come and the kids are with their grandparents and their parents and they walk through at Christmas time and grandparents are reminiscing about oh, I was in this classroom and I remember this teacher and it's just really that sense of coming home and community when we can have a place like this to bring people together and have our little small town you know."

The group does hold events here to raise money. You can read about those by clicking here.