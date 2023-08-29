Non-Profit groups gear up to aid in Idalia's aftermath

Project DYNAMO

As Hurricane Idalia approaches landfall, Tampa-based non-profit organization Project Dynamo prepares to help.

Last year, the group made successful rescues on islands in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc in the region. Recently, they also helped bring supplies to the victims of Maui's deadly wildfires.

Bryan Stern, the founder of Project Dynamo, spoke to ABC Action News about the organization's plans after Idalia makes landfall.

"We are getting our gear prepped. We are getting our teams ready, and we're trying to read the tea leaves a little bit as to where the hurricane will be and where might be affected areas where the government will have a hard time reaching," Stern said.

"As we saw with Hurricane Ian and in Maui, places that are cut off are a little harder to get to. They take a little bit longer for the government to figure out how to respond, and we're sometimes faster than they are. So, that's where we focus our efforts," he explained.

Families have already asked the group to help check on their loved ones after the hurricane. Project Dynamo is entirely funded by donations and relies on the community's help. Those who want to help can go to their website, www.projectdynamo.org.

Feeding Tampa Bay

As Hurricane Idalia approaches, Feeding Tampa Bay is preparing to offer supplies to families the storm will impact.

The organization's CEO, Thomas Mantz, shared with ABC Action News information on their preparedness to distribute food to individuals in need in the aftermath of Idalia.

"We'll use local partners and hold distributions in public places where folks who may need food can come get it from us," the Mantz explained.

The plan is centered on identifying high-risk and-need locations and ensuring that aid reaches the most vulnerable communities.

The locations will be regularly updated following the passage of the storm and the setup of distribution sites. Those seeking distribution places should visit the Feeding Tampa Bay website, www.feedingtampabay.org.