No injuries reported after officer-involved shooting at Tampa hotel

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said an investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting at a local hotel on Wednesday night.

TPD said no one was injured in the shooting, and one man, DeAngelo Deshawn Marino, 26, is facing charges.

TPD said officers responded to the Roadway Inn just before 11:30 p.m. The caller said there was a man he knew that was armed and following him amid an ongoing dispute, according to police.

Shortly after officers arrived, TPD said they saw a man who match the suspect description. TPD said officers gave the man, identified as Marino, verbal commands as he tried to hide behind a tree.

According to police, Marino "quickly made a motion" to his waistband, and in fear for his life, one of the officers fired a single shot. Marino was not hit.

Marino ran away and was caught in a nearby neighborhood after a short chase. He's charged with Carrying a Concealed Firearm and Resisting Arrest without Violence.

TPD said Marino had a warrant for his arrest for failure to appear stemming from battery and grand theft charges.

Marino's gun was found near the shooting scene, TPD said.

"At the end of the day, I am grateful that nobody was injured as a result of this incident," said Interim Chief Lee Bercaw. "This is just another example of the dangers officers face every day on the job in their mission to protect our community. Per standard protocol, the involved officer is placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues."