Man charged with aggravated assault on an officer after pointing air rifle at officers, police says

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on an officer after pointing a gun at two officers Wednesday night, police said.

Tampa police said around 10:05 p.m., officers were traveling south on N. 22nd St. at E. Hamilton Ave. when they found a man walking in the middle of the road with a long gun in his hands.

Police got out of the patrol car and asked the man, later identified as Isaac Denmark, to drop the gun.

Denmark stopped walking, turned toward the officers and began to shoulder the gun while facing and pointing the gun at officers.

Denmark's actions placed both officers in fear of being shot, police said. One officer fired his gun at Denmark, missing him, but caused him to drop the gun and comply with commands.

Police said Denmark admitted to knowing that a police officer was commanding him to drop the gun. Denmark later told officers he was holding an air rifle.

He was transported to Hillsborough County Jail and was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on an officer.

Both officers were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for any officer-involved shooting, police said.

