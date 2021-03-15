NFL players finding new careers off the field thanks to Tampa marketing coach

TAMPA, Fla. — On the field Cameron Lynch was a ferocious linebacker, but off the field, the retired Buccaneer is still learning how to tackle his next career.

“I said, ‘hey somebody help me please,’ and thank God, God sent a woman to help me which is Whitney,” said Lynch.

He is referring to Whitney Holtzman, a Tampa native and founder of her own marketing company, Social Victories. She represents six current and retired NFL players who are all looking to take that next step in life.

“Coming to Bucs' games as a season ticket holder my whole childhood I couldn’t believe I was now representing an athlete who was playing on one of those teams it was such a dream come true for me,” said Holtzman.

Whitney reminds her clients, being a champion is something you should always strive for well after your playing days are over.

“For so long they defined themselves as just athletes, and I don’t think you can define yourself by something that’s temporary,” said Holtzman. “Don’t look at pro sports as your purpose look at it as your platform for your purpose.”

In the case of Lynch, he’s now pursuing a career in broadcasting.

“Those different gigs in front of the camera, she was able to position me to get those opportunities,” said Lynch.

Then there is Brandon Copeland, who has been appearing on TV for a completely different reason, talking about financial literacy.

“He mentioned he lived on 15% of his salary and as a sports fan that really hit me, ‘wow, this is very unique,’ so I suggested that he should make his platform financial literacy,” said Holtzman.

She has also been very instrumental in growing athletes’ charities, for instance, Copeland’s Beyond The Basics.

“And when they are almost more excited about that second chapter than playing football, that’s when I know I’ve really done my job,” said Holtzman.

The 33-year-old has even written a book, “You Are The First You.”

“The path that you follow doesn’t have to exist yet, maybe you are the one you’ve been waiting for,” said Holtzman.

