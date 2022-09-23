Newly opened New Tampa road provides easier route for some drivers

New Tampa is another area of Hillsborough County that is continuing to grow, and fast.

With all of the construction, getting in and out of some neighborhoods can be a challenge.

We have extensively covered the challenges at Kinnan Street and Mansfield Boulevard. Closed to any kind of traffic for years, it was eventually opened for emergency vehicles only.

It was a somewhat similar situation at K-Bar Ranch Parkway and Meadow Pointe Boulevard —until a few weeks ago, when the road was officially opened for drivers. It now provides easier access for drivers to get to Pasco County.

"So it's a major thing that took a lot of work and getting this done with Pasco County, we're able to get this open. This was the second connector that we've been able to open between Pasco County and the city of Tampa and Hillsborough County, the first one being Kinnan and Mansfield, which is only open for first responders and pedestrians because of the issues with Pasco County. But this is open for everybody. virtually anybody can come here," said Luis Viera, Tampa City Councilman.

Viera said the opening will save drivers a lot of time to get where they need to go.