Future of Pebble Creek Golf Course property still unknown

Controversy continues over the Pebble Creek Golf Course in New Tampa.

The course closed last year after, according to court documents, the owner said it was struggling to stay afloat.

Meanwhile, residents believe the owner wants to sell the land to a developer and add homes. To do so, Hillsborough County officials would have to approve re-zoning.

Leslie Green moved to Pebble Creek about 30 years ago. Her home backs up to the former golf course.

"It's important to me to protect this neighborhood to keep it from changing. It's a well-established old neighborhood. And I wish to keep Pebble Creek the same. I don't think same is boring. But it's my wish to keep Pebble Creek a happy and safe place that we can all be proud to live in," explained Green.

Green started a website, and a Facebook group called Save Pebble Creek, hoping to keep the area a green space and not bring in any more homes.

"What our real concerns are, is traffic and our exits and entrances. We all have our three entrances dumped out onto Bruce B. Downs. So that's going to cause more traffic on Bruce B. Downs. And it will affect the surrounding neighbors," said Green.

Meanwhile, the owner, Bill Place, filed a lawsuit against Green, claiming her fight led to misleading and false statements. She has since countersued.

Place's attorney did not return our request for comment.

The Save Pebble Creek group is having a meeting on October 4 to discuss further plans.