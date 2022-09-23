New Tampa hair salon helps community give back

One mission of a hair salon in New Tampa is to give back to the community that gives so much to them.

Allen Coleman at Platinum Hair Salon has been doing hair in this area for 33 years, well before New Tampa expanded.

In fact, there are times he's doing three generations of a family's hair.

"You know, I really think this community has chosen me; I haven't really chosen it. You know, I've owned five salons in the Tampa Bay area. And my guests have been very loyal from the very first salon. I still have guests from my first salon on Waters Avenue and had a salon in South Tampa," said Coleman. "So my guests have been very loyal, very blessed to have them following me for so long."

But aside from their expertise in hair, the salon is able to support the community through charity work.

That's where Michael Berthelette comes in. He works to make sure they're helping out anyone who needs it.

"I really think that the community, in general, we continue to grow every day. I mean, there's so many new residents moving into the community, and they're searching for new stylists, right? And one of the things that we do really well here is we work we connect people," explained Berthelette.

Coming up in October, they're going to be doing a sock drive for Hillsborough County students. They also partner with other organizations, like Toys for Tots, every year.