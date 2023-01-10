New study shows childhood obesity requires early and aggressive treatment, like surgery or medication

TAMPA, Fla. — Obesity in America is not going away. In fact, doctors say it’s getting worse, especially for young Americans. According to the CDC 20% of American kids and teens are obese. Now, the American Academy of Pediatrics is saying something must be done to handle the issue.

“We can no longer take a watch and wait approach for children who have weight issues,” said Dr. Raquel Hernandez.

Dr. Hernandez is the Medical Director at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Healthy Weight Initiative. She is on board with the new weight loss treatment recommendations the AAP released. She said it’s basically saying to pediatricians and families they have to start having real conversations about weight with kids who are overweight or obese.

“Don’t just tell your patients to eat less and exercise more,” she said. “We are way past that. Recognizing obesity as a disease vs. a personal decision is probably the biggest message.”

The two big takeaways from the AAP’s recommendation: Anti-obesity drugs for Children 12 and older or Surgery for kids 13 and older.

That doesn’t sit well with some, like Eric Bill.

“Maybe a little drastic to take that approach,” he said.

Bill is the manager and head trainer at True Grit Fit in Tampa. They work with kids starting at age 12.

“I think starting early with kids, creating healthy habits, like healthy eating, being active and healthy rest are really huge help,” he said. “And prevent any kind of disease down the road.”

Doctors agree starting early to prevent obesity is ideal. But they say that’s not always possible for some, especially for kids who are already obese.

Dr. Hernandez added it’s important to understand that they’re not saying kids who are overweight should take diet pills or have surgery. She said there are levels and certain criteria to the recommendations.

“That’s something that’s clearly outlined in these new guidelines. Those choices very much match severity. For patients who do not have health-related issues from their weight, or who are low severity, medication and surgery probably wouldn’t be the immediate recommendation,’ she said. “But for children who start to meet the criteria of what we call class two and class three levels of obesity, those choices actually become more a part of the treatment plan.”

The AAP also did a study on weight loss surgery, and in the same report, said the surgery is safe for kids who meet the criteria.

“And for the right patient, it can be a total lifestyle change,” said Dr. Hernandez.