New safety class available for all boaters

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s National Safe Boating Week and Freedom Boat Club is offering a brand new class, teaming up new boaters with Coast Guard-certified captains.

Zahira Lehre had never gotten behind the wheel of a boat in her life until she took the boat class, and now she’s out on the water with the confidence of a captain.

“So I don’t know how to swim but I love water,” said Lehre.

Freedom Boat Club said the most important lessons are learned before you ever leave the dock.

“The leading cause of fatalities on the water is not wearing a life jacket, its quick and easy, protect yourself and your loved ones,” said Captain Katie Falcon with Freedom Boat Club.

Lehre will be given a complete tour of the boat she’s about to be captaining, from the fire extinguisher to the engine kill switch.

“Training that we provide to new members is award-winning. What is new this year is we are offering it to people who are not members of Freedom Boat Club,” said Falcon.

When you do pull away from the dock, for the next three hours, it's all hands-on.

“Basic boat handling skills, throttle control, steering, close-quarters maneuvering, docking, anchoring, how to read navigation markers,” said Falcon. “It is not like driving a car. Boats don’t have breaks.”

Freedom Boat Club said the irony is anyone of a certain age with a driver's license can legally drive a boat without any training at all.

“We saw a need among the general public with people who are new boat owners not knowing how to operate their vessel,” said Falcon. “So we are providing the training to the general public in hopes that everyone on the water will be a little safer.”

So far they say the class has been a success, especially among women.

“I’m absolutely passionate about getting more women on the water. For a long time, it was a very male dominated activity,” said Falcon.

“It is unbelievable, I had it on social media and you have no idea how many likes I got, I’m like, ‘oh my God I am a captain now,’” said Lehre.

Boat class is offered on a daily basis and starts at $150. For more information, visit Freedom Boat Club's website.