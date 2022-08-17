New rental company at TPA caters to parents with young children

TAMPA, Fla. — There’s a new kind of service at Tampa International Airport this summer that's geared specifically for parents with young children.

The goal is to make the transition from airplane mode to vacation mode as quick and convenient as possible.

The business is called Our little Suitcase, and according to TPA, it's the first service of its kind at any airport nationwide.

Husband and wife team Keith and Becky Buckingham started the baby equipment rental company at the beach. They offered everything from strollers to car seats, cribs, and pack 'n plays to visiting families.

“We knew it was going to work because we know the demand,” said Keith.

“The big thing is the car seats. A lot of the car rentals don’t have guaranteed rentals,” said Tara Jeanetti, who flew through TPA for vacation with her husband, 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son.

The Buckinghams knew there were countless families, just like Jeanetti’s, who could use their service as soon as they land.

“Most of the folks that come in here are stressed out. They are tired if they are dealing with children who knows what they have to deal with on the airplane,” said Keith. “Let us take a little bit of the stress out of your trip down here, so you can enjoy your vacation.”

Keith meets his customers right at baggage claim armed with whatever gear they may need to get their trip off to the right start.

“When the folks come in, we want to make sure they have a good experience here in Tampa, in the Tampa Bay area. That's critical to what we do,” said Keith.

“It's a lot easier, as you can see my kids are running around, so it’s quicker to grab the car seats now and then we can go,” said Jeanetti, who said she would choose to visit Tampa over other vacation destinations because of this service.

Keith said at the heart of their business is convenience.

“We’ve been here at 12:30 at night delivering car seats for the red-eye flights, we’re going to do that, or they are coming in early, we’re going to be there, we are just going to be there,” said Keith.

The Buckinghams are already thinking about expanding the service to more airports across the state.

“Friends and family say you are on to something. This could be really huge,” said Becky.

