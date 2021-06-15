New program allows blood donors to see where their donation ends up

TAMPA, Fla. — A new program will allow blood donors to receive information about where their donation ends up.

OneBlood launched the new program the week of June 14. The new program, My OneBlood Journey, will send a notification to donors when their donation is on its way to a patient.

Donors will not be given any information on the patient, only the name of the hospital.

"We’re not allowed to give out that information about patients, but they will be able to find out what hospital. This is something we've been working on for quite some time," said Pat Michaels, with OneBlood.

To receive a notification, donors will need to provide a phone number or email address.

"Usually blood donations take about 3-5 days to reach the hospital so they’ll be able to find out exactly where it’s going," added Michaels.

Bob Wise reached a major milestone on World Blood Donor Day, which is June 14. He has given 100 gallons in his lifetime.

Less than 300 Floridians have reached the same milestone.

He donates platelets which are primarily transfused into patients fighting different cancers.

Bob gave his first donation as a college freshman in 1970 at USF in Tampa. He has been donating ever since.

Julie Salomone

Blood is made up of four main components including, red blood cells, platelets, plasma and white blood cells. Each whole blood donation has the potential to save up to three lives.

Pat Michaels with OneBlood said donations slow down during the summer and he encourages people to donate blood.

"We’re offering incentives for them to come in and donate, some gift cards and special t-shirts in some places," said Michaels.

For more information on My OneBlood Journey visit: https://www.oneblood.org/journey/

