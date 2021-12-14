New locally made swing changes how kids with disabilities go to the playground

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa couple hopes their new invention revolutionizes playgrounds across the country.

It’s called the RelaxSling. It’s 50% hammock, 50% swing, and 100% a game-changer when it comes to families who have children living with disabilities.

Mother Brittney Neal said it’s the kind of product her family has been waiting for. She has a 6-year-old daughter, Nova, who is confined to a wheelchair.

“Nova can’t really go on slides or climb up on the monkey bars or do much,” said Neal. “She really does love swinging. We tried to put her in a baby swing but her legs were just too big, too big.”

That’s when Brittney’s neighbors, Nicole Curl and Brian Durk, introduced her to an invention they designed in their own home.

“Well one evening I was uncomfortable at the playground and I sat on the playground swing, so I went home and I borrowed a sewing machine and made the first one out of a towel,” said Durk.

Two and a half years later they’ve sold thousands of RelaxSlings nationwide. However, now instead of a towel, it’s made from parachute material.

“It does have a very strong material, it’s very lightweight, breathable, comfortable, it can be washed,” said Curl.

Unlike traditional swings, the RelaxSling contours to your body, keeping the rider safe, secure and snug — perfect for kids like Nova but also sturdy enough for adults up to 200 pounds.

“I loved it actually, it looks comfortable, I want to get in it,” said Neal.

Robert Boyd

The RelaxSling can be hooked up in a few minutes to any already established swing set.

“Oh I thought it was super convenient, we travel a lot, so we can take it anywhere with us,” said Neal.

Brian said it brought tears to his eyes knowing how much his invention is making a difference in people’s lives.

These entrepreneurs say the best part about the new business is all the positive feedback that’s been pushed their way.

“They’ll just tell us how wonderful it is because their child is able to be inclusive in the playground swings, they’re able to swing with their family members when they weren’t able to before,” said Curl.

For more information, go to www.RelaxSling.com.