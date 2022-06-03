New hospital under construction in Plant City as population grows

PLANT CITY, Fla. — As Plant City continues to grow, so is the need for a bigger hospital. Construction is underway for the new South Florida Baptist Hospital.

“This project not only is exciting for our hospital, it really is exciting for the community of Plant City,” said Karen Kerr, President of South Florida Baptist Hospital.

It will replace the original hospital, which opened back in 1953. That hospital has undergone 12 major additions and expansions since then.

“We know that Plant City is growing by leaps and bounds. We determined that the best plan was to build a replacement hospital rather than to build on site,” Kerr said.

Located less than four miles from the original hospital, this new hospital will have six floors and will feature 146 state-of-the-art private rooms.

“Patient rooms will be considered smart rooms. The patients will be able to control things. Control maybe the blinds, the lighting from their beds,” said Kerr.

The new building will also have 26 ICU beds and a 30-bed emergency department.

“Part of our planning really dictated that we had pandemic ready units. So, our ICU units will be pandemic ready. Hopefully we won't need it again,” Kerr said.

The $326 million project includes a medical office building for outpatient lab services, rehab and wound care and more.

South Florida Baptist Hospital is the largest employer in Plant City. About 800 team members will work at the new hospital when it opens in 2024.