New exit opening Tuesday from southbound I-75 to westbound Big Bend Road

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — In the early morning hours Tuesday, a new traffic ramp on I-75 will open giving drivers in the Big Bend Road area a bit of help in the commute.

FDOT said the new ramp will be on southbound I-75 at Exit 246. The exit ramp will provide access to both directions on Big Bend Road.

The project is part of an $80+ million project that is rebuilding the I-75 interchange at Big Bend Road. In addition to the new exit, it will also widen Big Bend Road between Covington Garden Drive and Simmons Loop, and rebuild the bridges over the roads.

FDOT said the overall project has an expected completion date in the summer of 2025.