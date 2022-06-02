New earring business designed to uplift women

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — When a college student from Riverview had all her internships canceled during the pandemic she decided to dabble in jewelry design. Two years and 2,500 sales later, she has a thriving business.

Like most of us, Madison Barse has spent a lot of time on Zoom over the past few years. That’s when she realized how powerful earrings can be because it’s one of the only accessories you see.

So the Florida State student decided to start her own earring company, Full Herizon.

“It blew up on TikTok really overnight to now I have over a community of 13,000 women following me on TikTok and it’s been history ever since,” said Barse.

Every set of earrings she sells includes a message, story or words of wisdom to uplift women.

"It’s so close to the ear I think it’s like the little cheerleaders, you know the earring can be like talking into their ear throughout the day, feeling more confident, so I think that’s really empowering,” said Barse.

Barse often shares her own story. Her number one goal is inclusion.

“So we have earring cards with women with acne, freckles, even ones with feeding tubes, because growing up I was kind of on the plus end side of things especially throughout dance, if you didn’t fit into the costume you didn’t get the role, so that was really hard for me,” said Barse.

Now, 37 earring designs and counting, Barse has found a whole community of women, just like her, confident, proud and ready to take on the day.

“I know that throughout every journey there are so many seasons of highs and lows and we want to be there to celebrate you through the lows, through the highs, and really be that support system for you,” said Barse.

For more information and a complete list of merchandise from Full Herizon go to www.fullherizon.com.