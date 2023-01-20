New documentary about teen's suicide hopes to tackle stigma associated with mental illness

TAMPA, Fla. — During the free mental health awareness workshops this weekend at Hillel Academy, there will be a private screening of "Ezra," a documentary that focuses on the life of Ezra Weidenfeld and his shocking suicide at just 16 years old.

It explores the confusion and sadness surrounding why he did it with such a bright future ahead of him. ABC Action News spoke to Ezra’s mom and the director of the film about why it was so important to make.

“They say that suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem. But it's not really a solution because the pain is still here. You know, the pain is, I mean, we all have it now,” explained Shanee Epstein, Ezra’s mom.

She added that the horrific pain left behind for family and friends still comes with so many questions 13 years later.

The movie also shows the loving family and many resources Ezra had to help him with his depression. But the pain was often invisible.

Shanee has personally struggled with it as well.

“I've lived through really bad depression. I've attempted to take my life. So I know suicide from both sides. And there's nothing to be ashamed about,” said Shanee.

She explained that when anyone is suffering from severe depression and considering suicide, their brain is dysfunctional at that very moment.

So now, she's determined to spread awareness in honor of her son.

“I think that for people who are severely depressed and definitely people who are suicidal, need to have safety plans and need to be kept safe during that period because your brain isn't working and you act crazy, and that's what happens,” said Shanee.

The film also tackles the stigma associated with mental health as well as the relationship between mental illness and suicide.

And with her own personal experience, Shanee wants to help parents identify the warning signs of suicide, especially with teens who are inherently rebellious, moody and impulsive.

“It's a long journey, as Mosha says in the film. It's a club that nobody wants to be in. But once you're in the club of survivors of suicide, you need to find a way forward,” explained film director Walter Schlomann.

Schlomann knew Ezra and his family personally. He hopes this film creates awareness about mental illness and breaks down the stigma of it all.

Schlomann admitted that he learned a lot about suicide after interviewing Ezra's family, friends, teachers and therapists.

“The more one is informed and knowledgeable, the greater the chances are that we can help others,” said Schlomann. “I want people to understand that when someone takes their life, it's a ripple effect."

Hillel Academy is hosting a free three-day mental health seminar this Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, and it's open to the public.

There will be a private screening of "Ezra" and a Q&A session afterward focusing on teen mental health and suicide led by Shanee and Schlomann.

You can learn more about the documentary and the event here.