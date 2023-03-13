New bagel shop Pete's in Ybor City signals a focus on family-friendly community

YBOR CITY, Fla. — Steven Peterman is a father, a husband, a bagel-maker and a community catalyst.

When he sets up shop, families and fans tend to follow.

"I really like the idea of letting people be part of the story," he said.

His first success? Pete's Bagels in St. Pete (2359 1st Ave. S), which is helping grow the Grand Central District.

"It was a general store that quickly became a bagel shop, that quickly became a community hangout," said Peterman. "Now we're going to try to do it over here."

"Over here" is Ybor City, where the brand-new Pete's (1804 E 4th Ave., Tampa) is still in a soft opening — and already drawing big crowds.

"I think we can coexist here," said Peterman. "Be a little more low-key and family-focused."

Pete's and the adjoining dog park are all part of developer Darryl Shaw's revitalization plans for Ybor, infusing the history and the nightlife of the neighborhood with a sense of place and a family-focused community.

"I really like the idea of community," said Peterman. "And working with Darryl Shaw, who owns the building, this is what he really wanted, too."