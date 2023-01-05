Neighbors voice frustrations about Tampa Trader Joe's traffic jams

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Traffic issues outside the Tampa Trader Joe’s continue to cause problems for people living in the area.

Cars often back up on both sides of Swann Avenue, creating a jam and blocking roads for people who live in the area. Now neighbors are hoping to see changes.

Ken Christopher, who lives around the corner from the grocery store, said that while the traffic is annoying for neighbors, it's not his biggest concern.

“The biggest thing I'd like to see is some of the safety measures addressed," Christopher said.

He described the traffic around Trader Joe's during peak hours as a dangerous mess.

“There are just cars everywhere, and crossing over [the double yellow line] is completely unsafe, and there are cars driving around others just to get around,” Christopher said.

The issue will be discussed during the Tampa City Council meeting Thursday at 9 a.m.

“The mobility department has initiated contact with store management to better understand the challenges they face and any plans they have to mitigate these challenges, including potential overflow parking possibilities, operational changes, or expansions," the City said ahead of the meeting.

They also stated that they have staff monitoring traffic in the area to get a better grasp of these traffic jams and that they are encouraging Trader Joe's to install delineators and bike racks on site.

You can watch the Tampa City Council meeting here.