Neighbors near Raymond James Stadium look to cash in on parking from Taylor Swift concerts

TAMPA, Fla. — Taylor Swift fans know “All Too Well” that her concert is one they couldn’t miss. For people who live in the neighborhoods around Raymond James Stadium they’re hoping to cash in on that “Blank Space” on their lawns for a boost to parking in the area.

Vilma Velde knows the drill.

“Any time I see a line of cars, I’m out there with my little flag waving them in,” said Velde.

Velde has lived off Himes Avenue for over 30 years. For every big event at Raymond James, including Bucs games and concerts, you’ll find her parking people’s cars on her lawn.

“I helped my son through college with that money,” said Velde.

Velde is not unlike her other neighbors. Driving through the neighborhood near the stadium, people could find offers for $20, $60, or more for parking.

On Thursday, the Tampa Sports Authority warned fans all parking on Raymond James Stadium property is sold out for all three Taylor Swift concerts. “The phone will not stop ringing,” said Michelle Perez, the principal at Tampa Bay Boulevard Elementary School.

Tampa Bay Boulevard Elementary, which is just down the street from the stadium, is offering $20 parking, and all proceeds will go towards teacher appreciation, student incentives, and money for a new marquee.

“All of the money that we earn from this fundraiser these next three nights is going to go back to the school to our PTA, which helps the students, staff, teachers, and family events,” said Perez. “The money all comes back to kids."

Traffic before Thursday’s concert appeared heavy as fans made their way to parking lots or drop-off locations.

Neighbors like Dora Menendez think these events are huge for the area.

“We’re all on Social Security, which you’re not making a lot of money, so this helps keep your house up, new windows, we put new roofs. I’m getting ready to have the whole thing painted again,” said Menendez. “So it’s good!”

For Swifties planning to Uber or Lyft, drop off and pick up is designated at Steinbrenner Field off MLK Boulevard, as is the same for any personal drop-offs and pickups.

No matter how people plan to get to the concert, neighbors expect nothing less from Taylor Mania.

“Better than the Super Bowl, I think. I really do,” said Menendez.