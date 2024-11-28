Neighbor growing impatient as Hillsborough County road continues to crumble

MANGO, Fla. — It’s the time of year to give thanks, and Larry Rosario is thankful for a lot.

“I’m just thankful for family, friends — you know — my girlfriend,” he said.

But, there’s one thing he’s not thankful for: a road that’s in bad shape near his Mango home.

At least a quarter of a mile of E. Broadway Ave./Hewitt St. is in rough shape just south of Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.

It’s a road that’s literally crumbling apart.

“I would like this to be fixed like yesterday,” Rosario said. “Somebody’s going to end up coming way too fast through here. They’re going to hit all this gravel. They’re going to lose control of their vehicle. They’re going to end up in the ditch over here somewhere.”

Rosario first reached out to our Tampa Bay Tonight tip line to inform us of the issue back in April.

After we interviewed him, we reached out to Hillsborough County and did get a response.

The county told us it investigated Broadway Avenue and is on the list to be repaved.

Rosario is growing impatient.

“Well, they told you a list. But what kind of list? And where is this list?” he said Wednesday.

He fears someone will get hurt if the road isn’t fixed.

ABC Action News yet again forwarded the concerns about the road to Hillsborough County and will update this story when we receive a response.