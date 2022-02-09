National show surprises Riverview military family with a home makeover

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Lifetime's "Military Makeover" show came to the Tampa Bay area to surprise a local family.

The show, hosted by former Naval officer turned talk-show host Montel Williams, arrived in town a few days ago, and with the help of more than 20 volunteers they completely overhauled the Military Veterans Kari and Adam Clarke, and their 10-year-old son Elijah’s Riverview home.

“I don’t really have words. I’m so excited because she’s very deserving of it,” said Kristine Dugas, Kari’s sister.

Adam and Kari were both sergeants in the Army, but they didn’t meet until after they returned home. Both were deployed several times, including to Germany, Iraq and Afghanistan. Kari was medically discharged after getting injured and contracting an autoimmune disease while in Iraq. According to her family, she is still dealing with that injury.

“They both risked their lives multiple times to serve our country, and people are finally giving back to them,” said their brother-in-law Eric Dugas.

The show arrived in town on February 2, and they went right to work. Neighbors, friends, family and a few retired veterans working at Tampa Electric all pitched in to help get everything done in time for the big reveal on Feb. 8.

They all came out, in the rain and chilly temperature, to watch the Clarke family see their remodeled house for the first time. There were tears, cheers and lots of smiles.

“We’ve been out here though it all,” said Kristine.

The big revealed episode will air in March, on Lifetime.

