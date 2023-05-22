National Safe Boating Week: Tips to keep your family safe

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida leads the country with the highest number of boat accidents, according to the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's 2021 Boating Accident Review.

That's why for National Safe Boating Week, officials are urging you to take safe boating seriously.

First and foremost, wear a life jacket. Officials say a properly fitting life jacket can be the difference between life and death.

Frank Mast with Wakesurf Tampa said, “Make sure both buckles are buckled. Zipper is zipped and you don’t want it to be going above your head. You want it to be nice and snug.”

Mast is the owner of Wakesurf Tampa. He spends seven days a week on the waters, so he's seen it all.

“It's very easy to pick the inexperienced and unlikeness boat drivers out,” Mast said.

He said the number one thing he wants other boaters to remember is to be aware at all times and keep a safe distance from other boats.

“You should always be scanning the water and have three or four people in the boat with you helping as well. In case you miss something or it didn’t catch your eye,” Mast said.

We also spoke to Forrest Rothchild with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. He said another crucial rule is to pick a designated driver. He explained driving under the influence is one of the leading causes of accidents in the Tampa Bay area.

“We want people to celebrate but we want them to understand the importance of having a designated operator,” Rothchild said.

Riders need to be seated the entire time the boat is moving.

The FWC wants you to have these five things on board at all times.



Proper fitting life jacket

Throwable device

Noise-making device

Fire extinguisher

Flare gun

Rothchild also said to share your route plan and what time you will be back before you head out on the water.

Click here to read more about boater safety.