NAACP Hillsborough branch joins education leaders to launch 'Freedom Library'

TAMPA, Fla. — The NAACP Hillsborough Branch joined educators leaders to launch 'Freedom Library' in Tampa.

The library is available to children at Beulah Baptist Institutional Church in Tampa.

The American Federation of Teachers is donating 10,000 books statewide. The organization donated books to help open the library. The American Federation of Teachers started donating books about two years ago when the pandemic made it difficult for some children to learn.

"We know reading opens a door and when a child learns to read when they have their foundation and principle of education, then they can be something they can't see," said Fedrick Ingram with the American Federation of Teachers.

Fedrick Ingram, The American Federation of Teachers Secretary and Treasurer, said some of the books available have been challenged in public schools.

School districts across the state have reviewed or removed books that may not comply with state law.

"It's unfortunate that we have a governor here in the state of Florida, Governor DeSantis that wants to ban books in a democracy that stands strong. We should be opening books. We should be opening the minds of our children," said Ingram.

Ashley Foxworth is the NAACP Hillsborough branch Education Chair and a parent. She also attended the opening of the library.

"I think it's very important for kids of color to see books that are reflective of their community, reflective of their ancestors and show them the power that they can grow to be," said Foxworth.

The library is open from Tuesday thru Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Institutional Church at 1006 W. Cypress Street in Tampa.