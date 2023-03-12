Murder arrest was made in connection with a shooting in Ruskin

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) arrested John Skeen, 56, in connection with a shooting on March 10, leaving one person dead.

According to HCSO, three friends were staying at a residence in Ruskin for a fishing trip; after returning home from a local bar, a verbal altercation between the victim and Skeen transpired when the suspect discharged a firearm, which struck the victim, resulting in his death.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.