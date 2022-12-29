Watch Now
Multiple vehicle collision on I-275, a semi-truck that has flipped over, catches fire.

Posted at 9:44 PM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 22:35:54-05

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — According to police, a flipped semi-truck caught fire after multiple vehicles collided on Interstate 275 in Tampa.

All lanes are blocked Southbound; vehicles are being re-directed onto Busch Blvd.

According to the Tampa Police Department, I-275 southbound is closed from Busch Boulevard East to Hillsborough Avenue East.

The interstate will be shut down for several hours, according to Tampa police.

The Florida Highway Patrol will continue the investigation.

The number of people injured in the crash remains unknown.

We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

