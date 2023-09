PLANT CITY, Fla — Five dead after car struck by a train in Plant City. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) deputies went to Highway 92 and Jim Lefler Circle where they found one vehicle struck by a train.

Five people have been pronounced deceased, and two additional people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

