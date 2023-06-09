Mother and five children trapped inside overturned minivan, saved by deputy and good samaritans

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Following a Tuesday accident, a deputy from Hillsborough County and several good Samaritans helped rescue a mother and her five children.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), Sgt. Donnie Rizer responded to a collision on Thursday at 5:38 p.m. on Highway 301 in Riverview.

A vehicle toppled, trapping a mother and five children inside, but only four were found, police said.

Rizer stated that when he noticed two small fingers in the sunroof, he removed his vest and equipment belt and went inside the van to save the last child.

"Sergeant Donnie Rizer's response was nothing short of extraordinary. His bravery, composure, and genuine care for all involved are commendable," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.