Mother and daughter graduate together during USF fall commencement ceremony

TAMPA, Fla. — A mother and daughter duo got to spend the moment of a lifetime together Saturday during one of the University of South Florida’s fall commencement ceremonies.

Graduates Sarah and Jessica Starr crossed the stage at the same time, both earning their bachelor’s degrees.

While a unique experience, they say the same-day graduation was purely coincidental.

University of South Florida

The Starrs, originally from England, moved to Florida in 2002.

Sarah said she started taking classes at Hillsborough Community College and then transferred to USF.

Jessica went to a different university straight out of high school but left after a semester.

After a few years, she then went to USF to study civil engineering.

With her degree, she plans to join an engineering company full-time as a roadway design engineer technician.

The elder Starr hopes to someday work in cancer research with her degree in health sciences.

