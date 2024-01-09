MOSI says cheers to moms and dads with new Zydeco Brew Werks restaurant

TAMPA, Fla. — This one's for you, Moms and Dads.

The popular Tampa science museum MOSI has opened a brand-new Zydeco Brew Werks pub, a cozy offshoot of the Ybor City beer and bar food staple.

The new location at the family attraction will serve four kinds of craft beer, craft cocktails, shrimp po boys, tater tot nachos, burgers, and more.

It's all part of MOSI's refreshing reinvention as a daylong, multi-visit destination for both local guests and tourists.

Under visionary CEO John Smith, the local attraction is keeping exhibits fresh and new, both indoors and outdoors, merging modern fun with popular standbys like the planetarium and bed of nails.

New additions include an interactive exhibit based on DC Superheroes and a butterfly garden that will complement an upcoming exhibit that shrinks kids down to the size of a bug.

For MOSI ticket prices, hours, and more, go here.