More than 40 flights delayed or canceled at Tampa International

TAMPA, Fla. — As thousands of flights are delayed or canceled across the U.S. on Friday morning, the Tampa Bay area is feeling the impact, too.

As of 7 a.m., more than 40 flights were canceled at Tampa International, according to FlightAware. The site also shows seven delays at TPA.

Insider reports that airlines like Southwest, United and American have canceled thousands of flights as the East Coast prepares for a "bomb cyclone."

FlightAware shows 2,232 total cancellations within, into or out of the U.S. on Friday, as well as 425 delays.

A look at TPA's website shows that some of the canceled flights were bound for locations like Boston and New York.

AccuWeather reports more than five inches of snow recorded in areas around New York City on Friday morning.