More families seek assistance by signing up for holiday food drive with Metropolitan Ministries

TAMPA, Fla. — More families are seeking assistance during the holidays than ever before, according to Metropolitan Ministries.

Tim Marks, President and CEO at Metropolitan Ministries said families may receive food donations at its holiday tent starting on Friday.

The Holiday Tent is located at 2609 North Rome Avenue. He said the non-profit organization has seen a 70% increase in families asking for help.

"The holidays put more pressure on families than ever before. Inflationary pressures, insurance, healthcare costs, gas prices, rent, these are all things putting pressure on families," said Marks.

Marks said families could register prior to the holiday food drive.

"We’re targeted to serve 30,000 families, and we got completely sold out in less than 30 days. It’s never been this way where this many families have signed up," he said.

Marks said donations are down by 30%.

"Some of our folks that want to give just can’t give. We always say you have to take care of your family first and foremost, and then if you can help us care for others, that’s great, but we’re seeing more and more people just struggling to make paycheck-to-paycheck work for them," said Marks.

Frozen turkeys, hams, cereal, canned yams, bagged or boxed stuffing, and cranberry sauce are the most needed items right now. Bagged or canned beans, soup, bags of rice, boxed or canned potatoes, gravy packets, dessert mixes, canned fruit, canned vegetables, and boxed macaroni & cheese are also in high demand.

The food drive will continue until Christmas Eve. Marks said the non-profit is still able to help an additional 1,000 families, and people may still sign-up.

For more information on how to register, visit here.

Volunteers are also needed. For more information, visit here.