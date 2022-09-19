More apartment woes surface after Silver Oaks reporting

TAMPA, Fla. — In April of 2022 ABC Action News first reported on the terrible living conditions at Silver Oaks apartments in Tampa.

Months following the initial report residents from three other apartment complexes within the city limits have contacted ABC Action News reporting the same problems as those who live at Silver Oaks—mold, rodents and sewage issues.

Tametria Braddy contacted ABC Action News after seeing the reports at Silver Oaks. She said the same issues are happening at her complex, Central Court Apartments.

“This crack. Water started pouring down on my dreadlocks. I had to go wash my hair immediately," Braddy said. “When I initially moved in my first apartment flooded. I lost everything in it.”

Braddy is now in her fourth unit at the complex and said the issues continue.

She showed ABC Action News reporter Vanessa Araiza photos of water that was backed up in her bathtub. The problem is even worse for her neighbor a few doors down. A picture shows feces in a backed-up toilet.

Braddy's living room is filled with garbage bags full of mementos she said she's too scared to take out in fear of mold. She said she has contacted the city, county and state but has not seen any action on their end.

"I am living like I am camping, but I am in the inside of my apartment," Braddy said.

In July, those with the City of Tampa made changes that would give them more power when it came to taking in complaints and inspecting units themselves. Before, it was left up to the state.

"It is not a new issue and there are a number of agencies that have a level of responsibility from local all the way up to the state and the feds, but it’s in our backyard," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said.

When asked if the city would look into setting up a specific committee to take on the apartment challenges, Mayor Jane Castor said that is not the route the city plans to take.

"One of the issues that we look at is the due process. Really, the best solution would be for the owners of these complexes or the managers to address these issues through everyday maintenance and not wait until the roof leaks, the windows leak and the mold starts to grow," Mayor Castor said.

Residents said the issues are deep-rooted and when they contact management their complaints fall on deaf ears.

"We are taking responsibility and addressing this. Although someone may say this responsibility may rest on DBPR or this responsibility resides with HUD, it’s in our backyard and it’s our residents," Mayor Castor said. "So we are going to do everything that we can to make sure that the problems are fixed."

In order to address the issues, Mayor Castor said residents need to file a complaint through code enforcement. Code enforcement can be reached at 813-274-5545.

Mayor Castor said they can't help residents if they don't know the problem. As for Braddy, she hopes the mayor's promise to remedy the issues holds true.