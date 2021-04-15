Mom of 5 says she's been waiting months for DEO to fix her unemployment claim

TAMPA, Fla — The ups and downs in the restaurant industry throughout the pandemic have caused a trickle-down effect.

In May of 2020, Stefany Embrey, like so many people lost her job at a bay area restaurant.

“We closed down due to COVID and when we closed Immediately filed for unemployment,” she said.

For months, things went smoothly for her and In December she says a new job opportunity opened up. But, after just three days of work, she says she was let go because of COVID.

“And still to this day I haven’t been able to receive anything,” she said. “I can’t get through to anybody when I do get through they say they’re going to try to fix my problem.”

In those months she’s been struggling to get by. She’s a mother of 5 and says she can’t even see her kids most days.

“Now we’re kind of couch hopping, my children are staying with my mother, my father, and a friend out in Sarasota. So, all of my children are scattered,” said Embrey.

She also says the motor blew on her van and she doesn’t have the money to fix it.

She reached out to ABC Action News and after sending in her information The DEO says it's passing her claim to a team member to sort it out.

Embrey just hopes she can get the money owed to her to get back on her feet.

“I would use it to get us another vehicle and to get us a home and I would probably go ahead and pay a couple of months in advance on my rent,” she said.

If you’re still waiting on benefits or need help, please fill out our spreadsheet. We send it to the DEO every Friday.