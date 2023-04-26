Moffitt house band brings joy to staff and patients

TAMPA, Fla. — During the day, they work together to save lives and cure cancer. But at night, these medical professionals turn off the computers and turn up the music.

They call themselves The Remissions.

A mathematical oncologist strums the mandolin while a code blue RN slaps the bass. Don't forget about the breast radiologist on lead vocals. And guess who’s on the keys? CEO Dr. Patrick Hwu.

“When I came here in November 2020, one of the first things I did was say, ‘Hey, let's get a band together.’ So people started emailing me saying, ‘I sing, I play the bass,’” said Hwu.

That’s how The Remissions were born, jamming out in the hallways of the Moffitt Cancer Center on a weekly basis.

“When we treat cancer patients and do cancer research, it can be a very high-pressure situation, and music really allows us to have that release,” said Hwu.

This group of medical musicians just so happened to catch the ear of one particular patient, professional trumpet player Vince DiMartino.

“I started playing when I was 12 and the first trumpet player I ever met was Louis Armstrong,” said DiMartino.

Vince went on to perform all over the world but said one of his greatest honors was being invited to join The Remissions.

“It reminds me of when we had these garage bands in high school, all the best people from the area got together,” said DiMartino.

Vince said the only difference between playing Carnegie Hall and the hallways of Moffitt is the location. He said the passion is the same.

While The Remissions certainly plays the blues, Vince said when he’s with his new bandmates, it’s impossible for him to feel the blues.

“I’m at a hospital a lot of the time rehearsing, doing what I always do, so to me, it makes me feel normal,” said DiMartino.