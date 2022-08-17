Moffitt Cancer Center announces major expansion in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. — Moffitt Cancer Center announced its plan for a 9-acre expansion in Hillsborough County Wednesday. Moffit said the new expansion would make cancer care accessible to thousands more patients.

Moffitt agreed to a purchase and sale of land at the southeast intersection of East College Avenue and 27th Street South in Ruskin. The purchase is expected to be finalized in November, and the final zoning approval is expected by the end of the year.

According to Moffitt, the construction of a 75,000-square-foot facility is expected to start at the beginning of 2023, with completion by late 2024. Services at the new ambulatory center will include screening and diagnostics, biopsies, medical oncology, radiation oncology, infusion, pharmacy, and clinical trials.

Moffitt expects to serve nearly 9,000 patients and create 150 jobs in five years after opening.

“Moffitt is building incredible momentum to expand our footprint and bring cancer care closer to where our patients live,” said Dr. Patrick Hwu, President and CEO of Moffitt. “We are laser-focused on future expansions that will allow us to create a Moffitt health system to address the growing cancer burden in the state of Florida.”

Separately, Moffitt said their Pasco County development is the largest expansion in the cancer center's history. The new life sciences innovation district will serve as a hub for research, digital innovation, education, and patient care.

According to Moffitt, the multi-year project will include about 16 million square feet, including a research lab, light industrial and manufacturing, general office, and clinical building space.