Moffitt Cancer Center agrees to pay $19.5 million in lawsuit regarding improper billing

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa agreed to pay millions to resolve a lawsuit regarding improper billing Thursday afternoon.

The non-profit cancer treatment and research center will pay $19.5 million after submitting claims for patient care items and services clinical research trials to federal healthcare programs between 2014 and 2020.

The lawsuit states these claims should have been billed to trial sponsors or should have been provided free of charge for beneficiaries enrolled in the trials.

Officials said Moffitt self-reported the error and quickly took action to remedy it.