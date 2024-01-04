Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Moffitt Cancer Center agrees to pay $19.5 billion in lawsuit regarding improper billing

Moffitt Cancer Center.PNG
WFTS
Moffitt Cancer Center.PNG
Posted at 3:03 PM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 15:03:15-05

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa agreed to pay billions to resolve a lawsuit regarding improper billing Thursday afternoon.

The non-profit cancer treatment and research center will pay $19.5 billion after submitting claims for patient care items and services clinical research trials to federal healthcare programs between 2014 and 2020.

The lawsuit states these claims should have been billed to trial sponsors or should have been provided free of charge for beneficiaries enrolled in the trials.

Officials said Moffitt self-reported the error and quickly took action to remedy it.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.