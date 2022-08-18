Mobile dog gym rolls into Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — From the humidity to the thunderstorms, going for walks during the summer can be quite a chore for dog owners. Luckily, Lauren Zuccarello and Michael Greene created a new business to help.

When the couple saw mobile dog gyms in other parts of the country, they realized they had never seen one in Florida. Sensing an opportunity, the two created High-Speed Paws last November, a van that gives dogs a four-legged workout.

"We can go pretty much wherever you and your dog are, so whether that’s home or if you bring your dog to work," Zuccarello said.

Their latest customer is Camila Aguilar and Kobe, who live in Tampa.

“As soon as Kobe sees the treadmill and he sees them, he lights up like a light bulb," Aguilar said.

Inside the air-conditioned van, a one-year-old poodle controlled his own speed on a treadmill while Zuccarello and Greene cheered him on with toys and treats through a workout.

High-Speed Paws has already eclipsed 50 customers. Many of them said they’ve noticed a positive shift in their canine’s overall behavior.

“He’s coming back more mellow and calm and just an overall happier dog," Aguilar said.

For more information, visit highspeedpaws.com.