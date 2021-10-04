MIDFLORIDA Amphitheatre now requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

TAMPA, Fla. — The MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds is introducing a new policy to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Monday, concert-goers will either need to present a negative PCR or Antigen test, or proof of vaccination.

The test must be taken with 72 hours of the event. The printed result must be presented at the amphitheater.

Guests who've been fully vaccinated (at least two weeks after the final dose) will have to present their original vaccination card upon entry.

The protocol change comes as Florida's case count and hospitalization rate improve. However, Live Nation, the promoter and operator, said the change is to "ensure we can continue bringing amazing live concerts to fans."

Over the weekend, the Gasparilla Music Festival used a similar protocol.

While some were frustrated by the policy, one of the festival organizers said he thought it was reasonable and feasible.

“You know, I think it’s the way forward, right?" said Brett Morgan, a board member. "I mean, at the end of the day, we can’t cocoon forever. We’ve gotta live our lives. We need to have fun. We need community, we need each other, we need culture, we need live music.”

The new protocol at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre will be instituted for the first time Tuesday night when rapper NF performs at the venue.

Brooks and Dunn, KISS, the Zac Brown Band, Pitbull, and the Jonas Brothers will also perform at the amphitheater in the coming days and weeks.

